Expert Outlook: Patrick Industries Through The Eyes Of 6 Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Patrick Industries PATK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $105.67, a high estimate of $110.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.13% from the previous average price target of $96.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Patrick Industries. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Tristan Thomas-Martin BMO Capital Raises Outperform $110.00 $100.00 Michael Albanese Benchmark Raises Buy $110.00 $102.00 Joseph Altobello Raymond James Raises Outperform $109.00 $95.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $100.00 Craig Kennison Baird Raises Neutral $90.00 $84.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Patrick Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Patrick Industries. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patrick Industries compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Patrick Industries compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Patrick Industries's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Patrick Industries's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Patrick Industries analyst ratings.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries Inc makes and sells building products and materials for recreational vehicles and manufactured housing. The company is organized into two segments based on product type: manufacturing and distribution. The manufacturing segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells laminated and vinyl products that include furniture, shelving, cabinets, bath fixtures, and countertops. The distribution segment sells prefinished wall and ceiling panels, as well as electrical and plumbing products for the RV and manufactured housing industries. One of the firm's RV customers makes up a portion of revenue.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Patrick Industries

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Patrick Industries's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.49% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Patrick Industries's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.81%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Patrick Industries's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.37%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Patrick Industries's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.23%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, Patrick Industries faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.