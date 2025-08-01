What 11 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Cigna Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 11 analysts have published ratings on Cigna Group CI in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 3 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $381.18, a high estimate of $405.00, and a low estimate of $354.00. Marking an increase of 2.47%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $372.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Cigna Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Mok Barclays Lowers Overweight $354.00 $385.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $371.00 $371.00 Ben Hendrix RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $371.00 $371.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $385.00 $382.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Maintains Buy $388.00 $388.00 David Macdonald Truist Securities Raises Buy $405.00 $385.00 Jason Cassorla Guggenheim Raises Buy $388.00 $384.00 John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $385.00 $360.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $374.00 $348.00 Erin Wright Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $390.00 $379.00 Andrew Mok Barclays Raises Overweight $382.00 $339.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Cigna Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Cigna Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cigna Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Cigna Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cigna Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Cigna Group: A Closer Look

Cigna primarily provides pharmacy benefit management and health insurance services. Its PBM and specialty pharmacy services, which were greatly expanded by its 2018 merger with Express Scripts, are mostly sold to health insurance plans and employers. Its largest PBM contract is with the Department of Defense (current contract through 2029), and it recently won a multiyear deal with top-tier insurer Centene. In health insurance and other benefits, Cigna primarily serves employers through self-funding arrangements, and the company operates mostly in the US with 17 million US and 2 million international medical members covered as of December 2024.

Understanding the Numbers: Cigna Group's Finances

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Cigna Group displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 18.19%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cigna Group's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.02%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cigna Group's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cigna Group's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.86%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Cigna Group's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.76. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.