What Analysts Are Saying About AvalonBay Communities Stock

Analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities AVB over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $232.73, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $211.00. This current average represents a 2.14% decrease from the previous average price target of $237.82.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of AvalonBay Communities's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $211.00 $216.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $216.00 $238.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $241.00 $240.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $249.00 $251.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $236.00 $251.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $213.00 $238.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $226.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $251.00 $241.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $227.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $220.00 $223.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $255.00 $265.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market.

For valuable insights into AvalonBay Communities's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 290 apartment communities with over 88,000 units and is developing 19 additional properties with over 6,500 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

AvalonBay Communities's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: AvalonBay Communities's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.98%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, AvalonBay Communities adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

