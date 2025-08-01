Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss EZCORP Stock

EZCORP EZPW has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $22.75, with a high estimate of $25.00 and a low estimate of $17.00. This current average has not changed from the previous average price target.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of EZCORP's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $25.00 $25.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $25.00 $24.00 Kyle Joseph Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $17.00 $17.00 Brian McNamara Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EZCORP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to EZCORP. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EZCORP compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of EZCORP compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of EZCORP's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on EZCORP analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know EZCORP Better

EZCORP Inc is a United States-based company engaged in offering pawn loans in the United States and Mexico. It also offers short-term unsecured loans and other consumer financial products, and buy and sell second-hand goods. The operating segments of the company are us Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and other international. us Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in the United States. Latin America Pawn segment includes all pawn activities in Mexico and other parts of Latin America. The company generates revenue from merchandise sales, jewelry scrapping sales, and pawn service charges, of which key revenue is derived from the merchandise sales which are primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from the customers.

Understanding the Numbers: EZCORP's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: EZCORP's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.5%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: EZCORP's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EZCORP's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): EZCORP's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: EZCORP's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.77, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.