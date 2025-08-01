What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies PCOR underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 2 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Procore Technologies and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $82.57, accompanied by a high estimate of $95.00 and a low estimate of $70.00. Marking an increase of 6.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $77.43.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Procore Technologies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Siti Panigrahi Mizuho Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Adam Borg Stifel Raises Buy $80.00 $75.00 Aaron Kimson JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $95.00 $95.00 Jason Celino Keybanc Raises Overweight $81.00 $77.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $83.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $82.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Procore Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Procore Technologies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Procore Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Procore Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies Inc is a cloud-based construction management software company. It generates revenue through subscriptions for access to its software products. The company's products include Design Coordination, BIM, Field Productivity, Project Financials, Invoice Management, Portfolio Financials, Capital Planning, Accounting Integrations, and Analytics. The software products are hosted on its cloud-based SaaS construction management platform. Subscriptions are sold for a fixed fee and revenue is recognized ratably over the term of the subscription.

Breaking Down Procore Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Procore Technologies's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.29% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Procore Technologies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -10.62%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Procore Technologies's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.67%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Procore Technologies's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Procore Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

