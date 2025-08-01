Cactus Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Cactus WHD, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cactus and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $52.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $54.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.24% lower than the prior average price target of $53.60.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Cactus among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $53.00 $57.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $54.00 $51.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $52.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $52.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cactus. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cactus compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cactus's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cactus's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cactus analyst ratings.

Get to Know Cactus Better

Cactus Inc is engaged in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of wellheads and pressure control equipment. Its principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, conventional wellheads, and production valves among others. The company also provides mission-critical field services, including service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. It sells or rents its products principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion (including fracturing), and production. The company has two operating segments; Pressure Control, which generates key revenue and Spoolable Technologies.

Cactus's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cactus's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.26%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Cactus's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.78%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cactus's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.06%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cactus's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.52%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.04.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

