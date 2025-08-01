13 Analysts Have This To Say About DoubleVerify Holdings

DoubleVerify Holdings DV underwent analysis by 13 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 0 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 1 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for DoubleVerify Holdings, presenting an average target of $18.77, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. The average price target has stayed the same, reflecting a consistent view from analysts.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive DoubleVerify Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $19.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Raises Outperform $26.00 $25.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Raises Buy $18.00 $17.00 Alec Brondolo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $13.00 $12.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $21.00 $21.00 Laura Martin Needham Maintains Buy $18.00 $18.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Raises Outperform $17.00 $16.00 Andrew Marok Raymond James Lowers Outperform $16.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to DoubleVerify Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoubleVerify Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for DoubleVerify Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into DoubleVerify Holdings's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoubleVerify Holdings analyst ratings.

About DoubleVerify Holdings

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc is a digital media measurement and analytics software platform. Its solutions provide advertisers with unbiased data analytics that enable them to increase the effectiveness, quality, and return on their digital advertising investments. Its DV Authentic Ad, a proprietary metric of digital media quality, measures whether a digital ad was delivered in a brand-suitable environment, fully viewable, by a real person, and in the intended geography. The company's software interface, DV Pinnacle, delivers these metrics to customers in real time, allowing them to access critical performance data on their digital transactions. Geographically, the company operates in the United States and also has a presence in Germany, Singapore, France, Canada, Japan, and other countries.

Understanding the Numbers: DoubleVerify Holdings's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining DoubleVerify Holdings's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 17.25% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.43%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoubleVerify Holdings's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DoubleVerify Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.