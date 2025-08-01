4 Analysts Assess Albany International: What You Need To Know

Analysts' ratings for Albany International AIN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $69.0, a high estimate of $79.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. Highlighting a 4.5% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.25.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Albany International by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ciarmoli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $70.00 Peter Arment Baird Maintains Neutral $79.00 $79.00 Ronald Epstein B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $65.00 $75.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $77.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Albany International. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Albany International compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Albany International's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Albany International Better

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

Breaking Down Albany International's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Albany International faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -6.2% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany International's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 2.95%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany International's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Albany International's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.5. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

