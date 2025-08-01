Analyst Expectations For Mastercard's Future

Analysts' ratings for Mastercard MA over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $646.5, with a high estimate of $670.00 and a low estimate of $612.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 1.0% from the previous average price target of $640.12.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Mastercard. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $660.00 $635.00 Bryan Keane Deutsche Bank Announces Buy $650.00 - Matthew Coad Truist Securities Lowers Buy $612.00 $640.00 Daniel Perlin RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $650.00 $650.00 Jeff Cantwell Seaport Global Maintains Buy $616.00 $616.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $670.00 $660.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $640.00 - Timothy Chiodo UBS Raises Buy $660.00 $640.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Buy $655.00 $630.00 Andrew Schmidt Citigroup Raises Buy $652.00 $650.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Mastercard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Mastercard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Mastercard's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Mastercard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Mastercard analyst ratings.

Discovering Mastercard: A Closer Look

Mastercard is the second-largest payment processor in the world, having processed close to $10 trillion in volume during 2024. Mastercard operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 150 currencies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Mastercard

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Mastercard displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 14.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 45.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mastercard's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 49.86%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mastercard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.79% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Mastercard's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.82. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.