Expert Outlook: Comstock Resources Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Comstock Resources CRK, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 1 2 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 1 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 1 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Comstock Resources and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $23.14, accompanied by a high estimate of $34.00 and a low estimate of $12.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 21.79% from the previous average price target of $19.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Comstock Resources among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peyton Dorne UBS Lowers Sell $18.00 $20.00 Peyton Dorne UBS Raises Sell $20.00 $19.00 Doug Leggate Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $34.00 - Paul Diamond Citigroup Raises Neutral $27.00 $22.00 Kalei Akamine B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $25.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Underweight $12.00 $6.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $24.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Comstock Resources. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Comstock Resources compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Comstock Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Comstock Resources's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Comstock Resources's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Comstock Resources's Background

Comstock Resources Inc is an independent natural gas producer operating in the Haynesville shale, a natural gas basin located in North Louisiana and East Texas with superior economics given its geographical proximity to the Gulf Coast natural gas markets. The Company operates in one business segment, the exploration and production of North American natural gas and oil. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, production, and exploration of oil and natural gas. Its oil and gas operations are concentrated in Louisiana and Texas.

Key Indicators: Comstock Resources's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Comstock Resources's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 52.74%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comstock Resources's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -23.65%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comstock Resources's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -5.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Comstock Resources's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.49. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

