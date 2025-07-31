4 Analysts Assess Modine Manufacturing: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated Modine Manufacturing MOD, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Modine Manufacturing, presenting an average target of $129.5, a high estimate of $150.00, and a low estimate of $121.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $120.00, the current average has increased by 7.92%.

A clear picture of Modine Manufacturing's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Tarantino Keybanc Raises Overweight $150.00 $125.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $122.00 $121.00 David Tarantino Keybanc Announces Overweight $125.00 - Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $121.00 $114.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Modine Manufacturing. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Modine Manufacturing compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Modine Manufacturing's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Modine Manufacturing's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Modine Manufacturing's Background

Modine Manufacturing Co provides thermal management solutions to diversified markets and customers. The company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications in the United States. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling assemblies, radiators, condensers, and charge air coolers; auxiliary cooling products, including power steering and transmission oil coolers. Its operating segments include Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies.

Modine Manufacturing's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Modine Manufacturing's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.24%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Modine Manufacturing's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 7.66%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Modine Manufacturing's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.62% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Modine Manufacturing's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.65%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, Modine Manufacturing adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

