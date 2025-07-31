Forecasting The Future: 8 Analyst Projections For Allstate

Allstate ALL has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 1 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Allstate, presenting an average target of $221.88, a high estimate of $250.00, and a low estimate of $188.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.32% from the previous average price target of $214.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Allstate's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $198.00 $188.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $237.00 $235.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $235.00 $230.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $188.00 $172.00 Meyer Shields Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $235.00 $228.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $235.00 $225.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $197.00 $200.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $250.00 $240.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Allstate. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Allstate's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Allstate's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Allstate's Background

Allstate is one of the largest US property-casualty insurers in the US. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 6,000 exclusive agents.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Allstate

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Allstate's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.91%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.87%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.5%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4, Allstate faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

