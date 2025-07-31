Assessing Fiverr Intl: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Analysts' ratings for Fiverr Intl FVRR over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 8 analysts.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Fiverr Intl, revealing an average target of $34.25, a high estimate of $47.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Experiencing a 1.07% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $34.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Fiverr Intl among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Erickson RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $28.00 $35.00 Joshua Chan UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $32.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Lowers Buy $32.00 $36.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $40.00 $39.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Neutral $32.00 $27.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $47.00 $41.00 Nat Schindler Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $34.00 $31.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Fiverr Intl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiverr Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Fiverr Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Fiverr Intl's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Fiverr Intl

Fiverr International Ltd is involved in buying and selling digital services in the same fashion as physical goods on an e-commerce platform. It is set out to design a digital marketplace that is built with a comprehensive SKU-like services catalog and a search, finds, and order process that mirrors a typical e-commerce transaction. The service offerings of the company include Graphics and Design, Digital Marketing, Wiring and Translation, and Video and Animation among others.

Breaking Down Fiverr Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Fiverr Intl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 14.61% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.74%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiverr Intl's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiverr Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Fiverr Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.28, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

