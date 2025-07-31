Deep Dive Into Camping World Holdings Stock: Analyst Perspectives (5 Ratings)

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Camping World Holdings CWH, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $20.0, with a high estimate of $23.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 12.36% from the previous average price target of $17.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Camping World Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Altobello Raymond James Lowers Outperform $18.00 $20.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $23.00 $21.00 Michael Swartz Truist Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $16.00 Noah Zatzkin Keybanc Raises Overweight $18.00 $16.00 James Hardiman Citigroup Raises Buy $21.00 $16.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Camping World Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Camping World Holdings compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Camping World Holdings's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Camping World Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Camping World Holdings

Camping World Holdings Inc is a retailer of RVs and related products and services. The company has two reportable segments; the Good Sam Services and Plans segment, which includes the sale of emergency roadside assistance plans; commissions on property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; vehicle financing and refinancing assistance; consumer shows and events; and consumer publications and directories; and the RV and Outdoor Retail segment, which generates maximum revenue and includes the sale of new and used RVs; commissions on the finance and insurance contracts related to the sale of RVs; the sale of RV service and collision work; the sale of RV parts, accessories, business to business distribution of RV furniture, etc.

Camping World Holdings's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Camping World Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 39.79%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Camping World Holdings's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.53% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.28%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.58%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Camping World Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 10.97. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

