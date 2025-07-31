Demystifying Hudson Technologies: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Hudson Technologies HDSN underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $8.44, along with a high estimate of $10.50 and a low estimate of $6.75. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 27.49% increase from the previous average price target of $6.62.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hudson Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $10.50 $6.75 Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $9.00 $7.50 Josh Nichols B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $7.50 $6.00 Austin Moeller Canaccord Genuity Raises Hold $6.75 $6.25

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hudson Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hudson Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hudson Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Hudson Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Hudson Technologies's Background

Hudson Technologies Inc is an American industrial products manufacturer. It develops products which are mainly used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems. The company products include refrigerant and industrial gases, refrigerant management services and RefrigerantSide services, which consist of system decontamination. These are performed at customer's site using its Zugibeast system, which is a fast and portable system and allows the R-Side services team to accelerate critical services while saving customers time, money and aggravation. The company also owns a web-based real-time monitoring service which is used in the facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems.

Breaking Down Hudson Technologies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Hudson Technologies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -15.18% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Hudson Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 4.98%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hudson Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.12%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hudson Technologies's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.9%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hudson Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.03, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

