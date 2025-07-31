Fortive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (14 Ratings)

Ratings for Fortive FTV were provided by 14 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 8 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $70.29, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 12.45%.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Fortive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jamie Cook Truist Securities Lowers Hold $55.00 $60.00 Brett Linzey Mizuho Lowers Outperform $65.00 $85.00 Joseph Giordano TD Cowen Lowers Hold $50.00 $85.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $58.00 $86.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $65.00 $87.00 Brian Gesuale Raymond James Lowers Outperform $65.00 $90.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $72.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $79.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $79.00 $78.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $84.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $78.00 $72.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $73.00 Richard Eastman Baird Lowers Outperform $82.00 $88.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $84.00 $85.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Fortive. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Fortive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Fortive's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Fortive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fortive analyst ratings.

Delving into Fortive's Background

Fortive is a diversified industrial technology firm with a broad portfolio of mission-critical products and services that include field solutions, product realization, health, and sensing technologies. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including manufacturing, utilities, medical, and electronics. Fortive generated roughly $6.2 billion in revenue in 2024.

Fortive's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Fortive's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.3%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Fortive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fortive's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fortive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fortive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.