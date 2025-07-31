Assessing Evercore: Insights From 8 Financial Analysts

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 8 analysts have published ratings on Evercore EVR in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $297.5, a high estimate of $370.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. This current average has increased by 21.49% from the previous average price target of $244.88.

The standing of Evercore among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alex Bond Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $370.00 $365.00 Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Maintains Market Perform $230.00 $230.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $365.00 $257.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $282.00 $194.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $298.00 $266.00 Ryan Kenny Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $312.00 $175.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $266.00 $234.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $257.00 $238.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Evercore. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Evercore compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Evercore Inc is an independent investment bank that derives the majority of its revenue from financial advisory, including merger, acquisition, and restructuring advisory. It also has institutional equities trading, equity underwriting, and investment management businesses that account for around 20% of net revenue. The company was founded in 1996 and went public in 2006. Evercore had approximately 2,380 employees at the end of 2024, and about 75% of its revenue is derived from the United States.

A Deep Dive into Evercore's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Evercore displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 19.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Evercore's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.04%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Evercore's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.1%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Evercore's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.93%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Evercore's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.62, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

