Deep Dive Into CytomX Therapeutics Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of CytomX Therapeutics CTMX during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $5.5, a high estimate of $7.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Marking an increase of 31.89%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $4.17.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of CytomX Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Biegler Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $7.00 - Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00 Joseph Catanzaro Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $5.00 $2.50 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $5.00 $5.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to CytomX Therapeutics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CytomX Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CytomX Therapeutics's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CytomX Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering CytomX Therapeutics: A Closer Look

CytomX Therapeutics Inc a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing novel, masked, conditionally activated biologics designed to be localized to the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing antibody therapeutics based on probody technology platforms. The company's probody technology platform creates proprietary cancer immunotherapies against clinically-validated targets and develops cancer therapeutics. Probody therapeutics are designed to take advantage of conditions in the tumor microenvironment to enhance the tumor-targeting features of an antibody and reduce drug activity in healthy tissues.

A Deep Dive into CytomX Therapeutics's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, CytomX Therapeutics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 22.8% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: CytomX Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 46.2%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 191.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): CytomX Therapeutics's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 21.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, CytomX Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

