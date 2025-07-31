What 22 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Robinhood Markets

22 analysts have shared their evaluations of Robinhood Markets HOOD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 12 6 3 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 2 0 0 2M Ago 5 1 0 0 1 3M Ago 5 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Robinhood Markets, presenting an average target of $87.64, a high estimate of $125.00, and a low estimate of $43.00. Observing a 36.83% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $64.05.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Robinhood Markets by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $120.00 $71.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $110.00 $70.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $43.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $125.00 $70.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $102.00 $57.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $50.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $104.00 $91.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $99.00 $80.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $110.00 $60.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $91.00 $82.00 Ed Engel Compass Point Raises Buy $96.00 $64.00 Dan Dolev Mizuho Raises Outperform $80.00 $65.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $85.00 $70.00 Charles Bendit Redburn Atlantic Raises Sell $48.00 $40.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $72.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $71.00 $71.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $72.00 $64.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $64.00 $54.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $71.00 $58.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $64.00 $56.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $40.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Robinhood Markets. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Robinhood Markets compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Robinhood Markets's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Robinhood Markets's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Robinhood Markets's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 50.0% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Robinhood Markets's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 36.25%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Robinhood Markets's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Robinhood Markets's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.25%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Robinhood Markets's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.14.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

