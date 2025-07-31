Deep Dive Into Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock: Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Ionis Pharmaceuticals IONS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $55.33, along with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average reflects an increase of 10.29% from the previous average price target of $50.17.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The standing of Ionis Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ulz Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $55.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $65.00 $50.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $57.00 $51.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Neutral $48.00 $45.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $50.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Ionis Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Background

Ionis Pharmaceuticals is the leading developer of antisense technology to discover and develop novel drugs. Its broad clinical and preclinical pipeline targets a wide variety of diseases, with an emphasis on cardiovascular, metabolic, neurological, and rare diseases. Ionis and Biogen brought Spinraza to market in 2016 as a treatment for spinal muscular atrophy, and Biogen launched ALS drug Qalsody in 2023. Ionis brought two additional drugs to market via its cardiovascular-focused subsidiary Akcea, including ATTR amyloidosis drug Tegsedi (2018) and cardiology drug Waylivra (Europe, 2019). Ionis and AstraZeneca launched polyneuropathy drug Wainua in 2024. Ionis received FDA approval in 2024 for Tryngolza for a rare high-triglyceride syndrome, marking its first independent launch.

A Deep Dive into Ionis Pharmaceuticals's Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -111.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -27.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ionis Pharmaceuticals's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -5.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Ionis Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.96. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

