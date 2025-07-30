The Analyst Verdict: Incyte In The Eyes Of 10 Experts

Incyte INCY underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 7 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 4 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $75.7, with a high estimate of $107.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. Marking an increase of 11.65%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $67.80.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Incyte among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Underperform $60.00 $52.00 David Lebowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $103.00 $88.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $79.00 $73.00 Nicholas Holowko UBS Raises Neutral $68.00 $62.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $72.00 $68.00 Derek Archila Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $67.00 $59.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $67.00 $68.00 Stephen Willey Stifel Raises Buy $107.00 $75.00 Ashwani Verma UBS Maintains Neutral $61.00 $61.00 Srikripa Devarakonda Truist Securities Raises Hold $73.00 $72.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Incyte. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Incyte compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Incyte's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Incyte's Background

Incyte focuses on the discovery and development of small-molecule drugs. The firm's leading drug, Jakafi, treats two types of rare blood cancer and graft versus host disease and is partnered with Novartis. Incyte's other marketed drugs include rheumatoid arthritis treatment Olumiant (licensed to Lilly), and oncology drugs Iclusig (chronic myeloid leukemia), Pemazyre (cholangiocarcinoma), Tabrecta (lung cancer), and Monjuvi (diffuse large B-cell lymphoma). The firm's first dermatology product, Opzelura, was approved in 2021 for atopic dermatitis and 2022 for vitiligo. Incyte's pipeline includes a broad array of oncology and dermatology programs.

Understanding the Numbers: Incyte's Finances

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Incyte showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.53% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Incyte's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.03%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Incyte's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.45%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.83%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Incyte's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

