Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Beta Bionics Stock

Analysts' ratings for Beta Bionics BBNX over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Beta Bionics, revealing an average target of $21.67, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average reflects an increase of 31.33% from the previous average price target of $16.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Beta Bionics among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $21.00 $18.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Announces Buy $26.00 - Frank Takkinen Lake Street Announces Buy $30.00 - David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $16.00 - Mike Polark Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $20.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Beta Bionics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Beta Bionics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Beta Bionics compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Beta Bionics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Beta Bionics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Beta Bionics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Beta Bionics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. The company product includes the iLet Bionic Pancreas (iLet). The Company operates as a single segment, focused on the development, manufacture and sale of the iLet.

Beta Bionics: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Beta Bionics's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 36.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Beta Bionics's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -162.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Beta Bionics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -83.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Beta Bionics's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -11.75%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.02.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.