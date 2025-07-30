Beyond The Numbers: 8 Analysts Discuss PNC Financial Services Gr Stock

PNC Financial Services Gr PNC has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $211.62, a high estimate of $238.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $193.17, the current average has increased by 9.55%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of PNC Financial Services Gr among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $238.00 - Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $217.00 $205.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $186.00 $179.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $226.00 $223.00 John McDonald Truist Securities Raises Hold $198.00 $189.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $212.00 $185.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Announces Outperform $220.00 - Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $196.00 $178.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PNC Financial Services Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into PNC Financial Services Gr's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Delving into PNC Financial Services Gr's Background

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

Key Indicators: PNC Financial Services Gr's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, PNC Financial Services Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 3.95% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: PNC Financial Services Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 27.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.71%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Financial Services Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PNC Financial Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.05, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

