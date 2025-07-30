15 Analysts Assess Carrier Global: What You Need To Know

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Carrier Global CARR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 11 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 3 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 7 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Carrier Global, presenting an average target of $83.8, a high estimate of $90.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. Marking an increase of 5.22%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $79.64.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Carrier Global is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $84.00 $85.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $87.00 $89.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $82.00 $84.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Lowers Outperform $85.00 $88.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Maintains Neutral $79.00 $79.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $89.00 $82.00 Scott Davis Melius Research Announces Hold $90.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $87.00 $86.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $88.00 $80.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $86.00 $82.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $79.00 $66.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $84.00 $83.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $65.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Carrier Global. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

For valuable insights into Carrier Global's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Carrier Global

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Understanding the Numbers: Carrier Global's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Carrier Global's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.73% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Carrier Global's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.9%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carrier Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.95%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.12%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

