What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About FuboTV

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on FuboTV FUBO in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated FuboTV and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $4.56, accompanied by a high estimate of $6.00 and a low estimate of $3.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.7% from the previous average price target of $4.44.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of FuboTV among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alicia Reese Wedbush Raises Outperform $6.00 $5.00 Laura Martin Needham Raises Buy $4.25 $3.00 Alicia Reese Wedbush Lowers Outperform $5.00 $6.40 Laura Martin Needham Lowers Buy $3.00 $3.35

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to FuboTV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of FuboTV's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About FuboTV

FuboTV Inc is a sports-first, live TV streaming company offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually as well as news and entertainment content. Its platform, FuboTV, allows customers to access content through streaming devices and on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. It offers subscribers a live TV streaming service with the option to purchase incremental features available for purchase that include additional content or enhanced functionality suited to their preferences. The company has one operating segment, the streaming business. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from the United States and also has a presence in other markets.

Financial Insights: FuboTV

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: FuboTV's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: FuboTV's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 45.28%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): FuboTV's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 63.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): FuboTV's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 16.44%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: FuboTV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.94, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

