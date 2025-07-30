7 Analysts Assess Corning: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated Corning GLW, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $61.14, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.83% from the previous average price target of $53.71.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Corning among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Raises Positive $75.00 $60.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $65.00 $62.00 Samik Chatterjee JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $52.00 John Roberts Mizuho Raises Outperform $59.00 $52.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $60.00 $52.00 Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $57.00 $54.00 Meta Marshall Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $50.00 $44.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Corning. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Corning compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Corning's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Corning's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Corning

Corning is a leader in materials science, specializing in the production of glass, ceramics, and optical fiber. The firm supplies its products for a wide range of applications, from flat-panel displays in televisions to gasoline particulate filters in automobiles to optical fiber for broadband access, with a leading share in many of its end markets.

Corning's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Corning showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 16.03% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Corning's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.55%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Corning's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.47%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.57%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.76, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

