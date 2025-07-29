Expert Outlook: Coinbase Global Through The Eyes Of 32 Analysts

Coinbase Global COIN has been analyzed by 32 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 13 7 11 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 2 3 0 1 2M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 7 2 8 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Coinbase Global, presenting an average target of $322.1, a high estimate of $510.00, and a low estimate of $190.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.66% from the previous average price target of $278.50.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Coinbase Global among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Peter Christiansen Citigroup Raises Buy $505.00 $270.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $350.00 $190.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $470.00 $300.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $417.00 $395.00 Kevin Heal Argus Research Announces Buy $400.00 - Brian Fitzgerald JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $440.00 $400.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $359.00 $202.00 Mike Colonnese HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Sell $300.00 $305.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $268.00 $239.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $395.00 $293.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $400.00 $400.00 Gautam Chhugani Bernstein Raises Outperform $510.00 $310.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $421.00 $301.00 Cindy Wang China Renaissance Announces Buy $353.30 - Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $300.00 $300.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Raises Hold $260.00 $210.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $301.00 $252.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $239.00 $209.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Raises Buy $300.00 $260.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $293.00 $269.00 James Yaro Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $209.00 $189.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $202.00 $169.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $260.00 $260.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $270.00 $330.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $215.00 $276.00 Owen Lau Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $269.00 $279.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $205.00 $183.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $190.00 $180.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $400.00 $400.00 Peter Christiansen Citigroup Lowers Buy $270.00 $350.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $276.00 $344.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $260.00 $290.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Coinbase Global. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Coinbase Global's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Coinbase Global analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Coinbase Global

Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage and data analytics.

Coinbase Global's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Coinbase Global's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 24.23% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Coinbase Global's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.23%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Coinbase Global's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Coinbase Global's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.3%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Coinbase Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

