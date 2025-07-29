Principal Financial Group Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Principal Financial Group PFG, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 5 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 3 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 2 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $82.0, with a high estimate of $101.00 and a low estimate of $67.00. Marking an increase of 4.33%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $78.60.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Principal Financial Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Nadel UBS Raises Neutral $87.00 $85.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $75.00 $71.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $73.00 $69.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $90.00 $87.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Overweight $101.00 $92.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Underweight $80.00 $76.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $89.00 $88.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $71.00 $67.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $87.00 $86.00 Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $67.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Principal Financial Group. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Principal Financial Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Principal Financial Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Principal Financial Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Inc is a financial services provider. It offers various financial products and services including retirement, asset management, and workplace benefits and protection solutions to individuals and institutional clients. The company, along with its subsidiaries, operates in the following reportable segments; Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection. Maximum revenue is generated from the Retirement and Income Solutions segment which provides workplace savings and retirement solutions, banking, trust and custodial services, individual variable annuities (including RILAs), pension risk transfer, and investment services to businesses, their employees, and other individuals.

Principal Financial Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Principal Financial Group's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.82%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Principal Financial Group's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.3%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Principal Financial Group's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.43%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Principal Financial Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

