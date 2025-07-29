Assessing Alerus Financial: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Alerus Financial ALRS, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $25.0, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $23.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.64% increase from the previous average price target of $22.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Alerus Financial. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jeffrey Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 David Long Raymond James Raises Outperform $27.00 $24.00 Damon Delmonte Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $25.00 $22.00 Nathan Race Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $23.00 $22.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alerus Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of Alerus Financial's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Alerus Financial analyst ratings.

Discovering Alerus Financial: A Closer Look

Alerus Financial Corp is a financial holding company registered in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It provides various banking services such as checking, debit cards, savings, current deposits, loans and advances, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, payment solutions, and other business products. Additionally, the company provides mortgage loans, retirement planning solutions, individual retirement accounts, retirement plan advisory services as well as wealth management services, including financial & estate planning, trust, and fiduciary services. The company's revenue mainly consists of interest income, commission, management fees, and other income.

Alerus Financial: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Alerus Financial's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 44.91% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Alerus Financial's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 19.36%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alerus Financial's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.25%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.54.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

