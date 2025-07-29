Where Dave Stands With Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Dave DAVE during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 6 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $238.25, along with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $177.00. This current average reflects an increase of 27.47% from the previous average price target of $186.91.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Dave is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $277.00 $239.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $260.00 $200.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Maintains Buy $320.00 $320.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $320.00 $229.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Announces Outperform $250.00 - Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $239.00 $206.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $229.00 $202.00 Hal Goetsch B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $206.00 $142.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $200.00 $125.00 Jacob Stephan Lake Street Raises Buy $177.00 $118.00 Mark Palmer Benchmark Raises Buy $202.00 $145.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $179.00 $130.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dave compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Dave's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dave's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Dave

Dave Inc is a financial services company. It is engaged in offering banking app that offers its customers banking, financial insights, overdraft protection, building credit and finding side gigs.

Dave's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Dave's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 46.65% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Dave's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 26.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dave's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.06%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dave's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 9.37%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Dave's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

