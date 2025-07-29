Breaking Down Western Digital: 18 Analysts Share Their Views

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for Western Digital WDC, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 9 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $70.06, with a high estimate of $130.00 and a low estimate of $45.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $60.65, the current average has increased by 15.52%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Western Digital among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $83.00 $85.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $45.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $65.00 Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $78.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $78.00 $62.00 James Sheehan Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $130.00 - Erik Woodring Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $78.00 $70.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $71.00 $62.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Raises Buy $62.00 $56.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $70.00 $54.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $62.00 $58.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $54.00 $46.00 Krish Sankar TD Securities Lowers Buy $53.00 $80.00 Aaron Rakers Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $65.00 $75.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $60.00 $60.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Raises Neutral $45.00 $40.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Raises Overweight $57.00 $45.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Raises Buy $53.00 $50.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Western Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Western Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Western Digital's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Western Digital's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Western Digital

Western Digital is a leading, vertically integrated supplier of hard disk drives. The HDD market is a practical duopoly with, Western Digital and Seagate being the two largest players. Western Digital designs and manufacturers its HDDs, with much of the manufacturing and workforce located in Asia. The primary consumers of HDDs are data centers.

Financial Milestones: Western Digital's Journey

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Western Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 30.94%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Western Digital's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.1%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Western Digital's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.86%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Western Digital's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.42%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Western Digital's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.42. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

