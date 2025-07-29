Beyond The Numbers: 3 Analysts Discuss Harmonic Stock

3 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Harmonic HLIT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 2 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Harmonic, revealing an average target of $11.33, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 5.58% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Harmonic among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Ryan Koontz Needham Lowers Buy $12.00 $14.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Harmonic. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Harmonic compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Harmonic's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc engaged in broadband access solutions that enable broadband operators to more efficiently and effectively deploy high-speed internet for data, voice, and video services for their customers and versatile and high-performance video delivery software, products, system solutions and services that enable its customers to efficiently create, prepare, store, playout and deliver a full range of high-quality broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It has two segments, Broadband which provides broadband access solutions and related services, and Others; and Video business provides video processing and production and playout solutions and services, and Others.

Harmonic: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Harmonic's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 9.07% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Harmonic's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 4.46%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Harmonic's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.3%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.76%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Harmonic's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.33.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

