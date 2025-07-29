Analyst Expectations For Brixmor Property Group's Future

Throughout the last three months, 5 analysts have evaluated Brixmor Property Group BRX, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $29.0, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. A decline of 5.94% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brixmor Property Group. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Hold $29.00 $29.50 Haendel St. Juste Mizuho Announces Outperform $29.00 - Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Buy $29.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $29.00 $30.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $29.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brixmor Property Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brixmor Property Group's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Brixmor Property Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is a real estate investment trust based in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of grocery-anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers across the United States. It leases its rentable areas to retailers, restaurants, theatres, entertainment venues, and fitness centers, with the company's tenants consisting of large department stores, discount retailers, and grocery stores. The company is an internally managed REIT. The company operates in Florida, Texas, California, New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, Georgia, North Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and other states.

Financial Milestones: Brixmor Property Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Brixmor Property Group's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 5.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Brixmor Property Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 20.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brixmor Property Group's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Brixmor Property Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.79%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Brixmor Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.73, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

