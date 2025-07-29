A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On Valvoline Through 4 Analysts

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Valvoline VVV, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $43.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $39.00. Observing a 3.61% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $41.50.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Valvoline is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Thomas Wendler Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $44.00 $40.00 Jason English Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $45.00 $40.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $39.00 $41.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $44.00 $45.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Valvoline. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valvoline compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Valvoline's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Valvoline's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Valvoline analyst ratings.

Discovering Valvoline: A Closer Look

Valvoline Inc produces, markets, and sells automotive maintenance products, particularly lubricants, to retail outlets installers, and customers. The company offers various products such as engine oil, heavy-duty engine oil, motorcycle oil, grease and brake fluid, and others. Geographically, the majority of the revenue is generated from the United States of America.

Financial Milestones: Valvoline's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Valvoline's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 3.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Valvoline's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Valvoline's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valvoline's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.57%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Valvoline's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 5.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.