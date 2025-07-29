Expert Outlook: Universal Technical Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Ratings for Universal Technical UTI were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.75, a high estimate of $40.00, and a low estimate of $35.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 5.76% from the previous average price target of $34.75.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Universal Technical is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $36.00 $36.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $37.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $38.00 $35.00 Jasper Bibb Truist Securities Raises Buy $37.00 $32.00 Eric Martinuzzi Lake Street Raises Buy $35.00 $31.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Raises Outperform $36.00 $35.00 Steve Frankel Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $36.00 $36.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Universal Technical. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Universal Technical compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Universal Technical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into Universal Technical's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Universal Technical

Universal Technical Institute Inc is an educational institution. It provides undergraduate degree, as well as certificate programs for technicians in the automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine fields. The company's reportable segment which includes Universal Technical Institute (UTI) and Concorde Career Colleges, Corporate. Majority of the revenue is generated from UTI segment which provides different kinds of degree and non-degree transportation and skilled trades technical training programs under brands such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute and others. It also provides dealer technician training or instructor staffing services to manufacturers.

Financial Insights: Universal Technical

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Universal Technical displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.64%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Universal Technical's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.52%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Universal Technical's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.99%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Universal Technical's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.55%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Universal Technical's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.87. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

