DoorDash Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (26 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 26 analysts provided ratings for DoorDash DASH, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 9 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 5 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $240.69, with a high estimate of $295.00 and a low estimate of $190.00. This current average has increased by 10.98% from the previous average price target of $216.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of DoorDash among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $272.00 $230.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $275.00 $220.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $275.00 $260.00 Nikhil Devnani Bernstein Raises Outperform $265.00 $210.00 Mark Zgutowicz Benchmark Raises Buy $260.00 $225.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $250.00 $235.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Hold $250.00 $235.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth Capital Raises Neutral $225.00 $191.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $295.00 $235.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $239.00 $198.00 Jake Fuller BTIG Raises Buy $265.00 $225.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $280.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $260.00 $210.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $260.00 $215.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $235.00 $225.00 Michael McGovern B of A Securities Raises Buy $245.00 $230.00 Mark Kelley Stifel Announces Hold $198.00 - Michael McGovern B of A Securities Lowers Buy $230.00 $235.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $230.00 $230.00 Scott Devitt Wedbush Raises Neutral $200.00 $190.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Lowers Neutral $196.00 $197.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $225.00 $220.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $210.00 $210.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $198.00 $201.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Raises Buy $230.00 $225.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Neutral $190.00 $150.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DoorDash. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of DoorDash compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of DoorDash's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of DoorDash's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on DoorDash analyst ratings.

Get to Know DoorDash Better

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Financial Milestones: DoorDash's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: DoorDash's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 20.65%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: DoorDash's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 6.37%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): DoorDash's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.38%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): DoorDash's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.46%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: DoorDash's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

