Where Comfort Systems USA Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Comfort Systems USA FIX, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Comfort Systems USA, presenting an average target of $648.6, a high estimate of $810.00, and a low estimate of $512.00. Marking an increase of 23.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $524.60.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comfort Systems USA by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $810.00 $630.00 Joshua Chan UBS Raises Buy $710.00 $545.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $581.00 $512.00 Brent Thielman DA Davidson Raises Buy $630.00 $465.00 Brian Brophy Stifel Raises Buy $512.00 $471.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Comfort Systems USA. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Inc provides comprehensive mechanical contracting services, including heating, ventilation, & air conditioning, or HVAC; plumbing; piping & controls; construction; and other electrical components. Projects are mainly for commercial, industrial, & institutional buildings, & tend to be geared toward HVAC. Revenue is roughly split between installation services for newly constructed facilities & maintenance services for existing buildings. The company installs & repairs products and systems throughout the United States. It operates in two segments, Mechanical services & Electrical services, the majority is from the Mechanical services segment.

A Deep Dive into Comfort Systems USA's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Comfort Systems USA's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 20.05% as of 30 June, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Comfort Systems USA's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.62%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comfort Systems USA's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.32% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.79%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Comfort Systems USA's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.14, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

