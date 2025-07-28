Expert Outlook: Columbia Banking System Through The Eyes Of 8 Analysts

Ratings for Columbia Banking System COLB were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Columbia Banking System, presenting an average target of $27.38, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $27.36, the current average has increased by 0.07%.

The standing of Columbia Banking System among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $26.00 $22.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $27.00 Matthew Clark Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $32.00 $30.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $29.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $27.00 $32.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $26.50 Jeff Rulis DA Davidson Raises Neutral $26.00 $25.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $27.00 -

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Columbia Banking System. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Columbia Banking System compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Columbia Banking System's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Columbia Banking System Inc is a registered bank holding company whose wholly-owned banking subsidiary is Columbia State Bank. The company provides a full range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California. The company's subsidiary Columbia Trust Company is an Oregon trust company that provides agency, fiduciary, and other related trust services with offices in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. The firm offers various products and services under Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Management divisions.

Financial Insights: Columbia Banking System

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Columbia Banking System's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.98%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Columbia Banking System's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 29.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.88%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Columbia Banking System's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.29%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, Columbia Banking System faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

