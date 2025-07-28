Assessing First Mid Bancshares: Insights From 4 Financial Analysts

During the last three months, 4 analysts shared their evaluations of First Mid Bancshares FMBH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $43.0, along with a high estimate of $49.00 and a low estimate of $40.00. Staying constant with the previous average price target, the current average remains unchanged.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive First Mid Bancshares. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nathan Rice Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $49.00 $47.00 David Konrad DA Davidson Raises Neutral $42.00 $39.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00 Daniel Tamayo Raymond James Lowers Outperform $40.00 $43.00

Key Insights:

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into First Mid Bancshares's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know First Mid Bancshares Better

First Mid Bancshares Inc is a United States based financial holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Mid Bank, it is engaged in the business of banking. The Company offers trust, farm services, investment services, and retirement planning through its wholly owned subsidiary, it also provides data processing services to affiliates and insurance products and services to customers through its subsidiary. The company's operations cover community banking, wealth management and insurance services. Key revenue is derived from the provision of community banking services.

Key Indicators: First Mid Bancshares's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, First Mid Bancshares showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.69% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): First Mid Bancshares's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.31%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: First Mid Bancshares's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

