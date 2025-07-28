Kohl's Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Kohl's KSS, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 7 3 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 1 1

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.05, a high estimate of $10.00, and a low estimate of $4.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 2.94% from the previous average price target of $7.82.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Kohl's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $10.00 $8.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Paul Kearney Barclays Raises Underweight $5.00 $4.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $9.00 $9.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Underweight $8.00 $7.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $4.50 $4.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $8.00 $9.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Neutral $8.00 $9.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $9.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kohl's. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kohl's compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Kohl's's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into Kohl's's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Kohl's analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Kohl's's Background

Kohl's operates about 1,150 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also has a large digital sales operation. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 25% of its 2024 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

Key Indicators: Kohl's's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Kohl's's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.41%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Kohl's's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.46%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kohl's's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kohl's's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kohl's's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.95, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.