Analyst Expectations For Burlington Stores's Future

In the preceding three months, 13 analysts have released ratings for Burlington Stores BURL, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 11 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $309.46, a high estimate of $340.00, and a low estimate of $254.00. This current average has decreased by 1.97% from the previous average price target of $315.69.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Burlington Stores is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $338.00 $280.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $316.00 $317.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $305.00 $315.00 Mark Altschwager Baird Lowers Outperform $325.00 $335.00 Michael Binetti Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $310.00 $345.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $299.00 $254.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $340.00 $340.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $327.00 $287.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $254.00 $329.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $269.00 $297.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $300.00 $325.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Burlington Stores. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Burlington Stores's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Inc is off-price retailer offering an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise including: women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats. Company sell a broad selection of desirable, first-quality, current-brand, labeled merchandise acquired directly from nationally recognized manufacturers and other suppliers. Company sell product in category such as Ladies apparel, Accessories and shoes, Home, Mens apparel, Kids apparel and baby and Outerwear.

Burlington Stores: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Burlington Stores's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Burlington Stores's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 4.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Burlington Stores's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.16%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Burlington Stores's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 3.94. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

