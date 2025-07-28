Where Five Star Stands With Analysts

4 analysts have shared their evaluations of Five Star FSBC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $35.0, with a high estimate of $39.00 and a low estimate of $31.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.74%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Five Star by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Woody Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $33.00 $32.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Raises Buy $39.00 $37.00 Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $37.00 $38.50 David Feaster Raymond James Lowers Outperform $31.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Star. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Five Star. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five Star compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Five Star compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Five Star's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Five Star's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Five Star analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Five Star Better

Five Star Bancorp is a bank holding company through its subsidiary it operates in California state-chartered non-member bank. The Company provides a broad range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers loan products like commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, commercial land and construction loans, and farmland loans and offers deposit products like checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and term certificate accounts. The group has one reportable operating segment; Banking.

Financial Milestones: Five Star's Journey

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Five Star's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 30 June, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.24%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Five Star's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 38.28%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Five Star's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Five Star's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.34%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.2.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.