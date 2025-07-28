Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Macy's Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Macy's M, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Macy's, presenting an average target of $13.2, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.54% from the previous average price target of $13.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Macy's is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $16.00 $12.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Neutral $12.00 $11.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $12.00 $13.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $14.00 $15.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $12.00 $14.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Macy's compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Macy's's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Macy's's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Macy's

Founded in 1858 and based in New York City, Macy's operates about 450 stores under the Macy's name, nearly 60 stores under the Bloomingdale's (full-price and outlet) and Bloomie's names, and more than 170 freestanding Bluemercury specialty beauty stores. Macy's also operates e-commerce sites and licenses Bloomingdale's stores in the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Women's apparel, accessories, shoes, cosmetics, and fragrances constitute about 62% of Macy's sales.

Macy's: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: Macy's's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 30 April, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.14%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.79%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.84%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Macy's's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.27, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

