Beyond The Numbers: 7 Analysts Discuss Charter Communications Stock

Charter Communications CHTR has been analyzed by 7 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $403.0, with a high estimate of $510.00 and a low estimate of $275.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.64% increase from the previous average price target of $385.14.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Charter Communications by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jonathan Atkin RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $370.00 $430.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Lowers Underweight $275.00 $341.00 Kannan Venkateshwar Barclays Raises Underweight $341.00 $320.00 Jessica Ehrlich B of A Securities Raises Buy $500.00 $450.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $425.00 $400.00 John Hodulik UBS Raises Neutral $400.00 $325.00 Alan Gould Loop Capital Raises Buy $510.00 $430.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Charter Communications. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Charter Communications compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Charter Communications's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Charter Communications's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Charter Communications analyst ratings.

Unveiling the Story Behind Charter Communications

Charter is the product of the 2016 merger of three cable companies, each with a decades-long history in the business: Legacy Charter, Time Warner Cable, and Bright House Networks. The firm now holds networks capable of providing television, internet access, and phone services to roughly 57 million US homes and businesses, around 35% of the country. Across this footprint, Charter serves 28 million residential and 2 million commercial customer accounts under the Spectrum brand, making it the second-largest US cable company behind Comcast. The firm also owns, in whole or in part, sports and news networks, including Spectrum SportsNet (long-term local rights to Los Angeles Lakers games), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles Dodgers), SportsNet New York (New York Mets), and Spectrum News NY1.

Financial Insights: Charter Communications

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Charter Communications displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 0.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 8.86%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Charter Communications's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.81%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, Charter Communications faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

