Forecasting The Future: 4 Analyst Projections For First Citizens BancShares

Throughout the last three months, 4 analysts have evaluated First Citizens BancShares FCNCA, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $2125.0, with a high estimate of $2250.00 and a low estimate of $2050.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.66% from the previous average price target of $2050.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of First Citizens BancShares by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Scouten Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $2150.00 $2150.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $2050.00 $1900.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Overweight $2250.00 $2100.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $2050.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to First Citizens BancShares. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of First Citizens BancShares compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of First Citizens BancShares's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of First Citizens BancShares's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on First Citizens BancShares analyst ratings.

Get to Know First Citizens BancShares Better

First Citizens BancShares Inc is the bank holding company of First Citizens Bank and Trust Company. The company's segments include the General Bank, the Commercial Bank, SVB Commercial, and Rail. The General Bank segment delivers products and services to consumers and businesses through its extensive network of branches and various digital channels. The Commercial Bank segment provides financial services, including lending, leasing, and advisory, to small and mid-market businesses across various industries. The SVB Commercial provides financial services to innovators, investors, and venture firms. The Rail segment provides tailored leasing and financing for railcars and locomotives across North America. It generates the majority of its revenue from the General Banking segment.

First Citizens BancShares: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, First Citizens BancShares faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.87% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.41%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: First Citizens BancShares's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.79. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.