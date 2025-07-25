What Analysts Are Saying About Allegion Stock

Ratings for Allegion ALLE were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $160.88, a high estimate of $175.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average reflects an increase of 13.06% from the previous average price target of $142.29.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Allegion is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Linzey Mizuho Raises Neutral $155.00 $145.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $156.00 $135.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $175.00 $150.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $175.00 $150.00 Christopher Snyder Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $139.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Underweight $135.00 $128.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $170.00 $149.00 Tomohiko Sano JP Morgan Announces Overweight $170.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allegion. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Capture valuable insights into Allegion's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Allegion analyst ratings.

About Allegion

Allegion is a global security products company with a portfolio of leading brands such as Schlage, Von Duprin, and LCN. The Ireland-domiciled company was created via a spinoff transaction from Ingersoll-Rand in December 2013. In fiscal 2024, Allegion generated over 75% of sales in the United States. The company primarily competes with Sweden-based Assa Abloy, Switzerland-based Dormakaba, and US-based Fortune Brands Innovations.

Financial Milestones: Allegion's Journey

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Allegion's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Allegion's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 15.73%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allegion's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.54%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allegion's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Allegion's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.24, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

