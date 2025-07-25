Analyst Expectations For Bloom Energy's Future

In the preceding three months, 8 analysts have released ratings for Bloom Energy BE, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $30.25, a high estimate of $41.00, and a low estimate of $25.00. Marking an increase of 13.64%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $26.62.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Bloom Energy's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $41.00 $29.00 Chip Moore Roth Capital Raises Neutral $25.00 $20.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $30.00 $26.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Raises Outperform $31.00 $26.00 Mark Strouse JP Morgan Raises Overweight $33.00 $18.00 Maheep Mandloi Mizuho Lowers Outperform $26.00 $28.00 Kashy Harrison Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $31.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $30.00 $35.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Bloom Energy. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bloom Energy compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Bloom Energy's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bloom Energy's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Bloom Energy's Background

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems ("Energy Servers") for on-site power generation. Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications. In 2021, the company announced plans to leverage its technology and enter the electrolyzer market. Bloom primarily sells its systems in the United States and internationally.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Bloom Energy

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Bloom Energy's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 38.56%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Bloom Energy's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -7.3% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bloom Energy's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -4.18%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bloom Energy's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -0.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bloom Energy's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 2.63. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

