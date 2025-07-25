Beyond The Numbers: 6 Analysts Discuss Vistra Stock

Analysts' ratings for Vistra VST over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Vistra, revealing an average target of $187.5, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $160.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 11.94% increase from the previous average price target of $167.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Vistra among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $230.00 $207.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $186.00 $178.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $207.00 $160.00 Carly Davenport Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $164.00 $134.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $178.00 $172.00 William Appicelli UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $154.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Vistra. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Vistra compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Vistra's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Vistra's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Vistra's Background

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the US. Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, solar, and energy storage assets. The proposed Lotus Partners acquisition would add 2.6 GW of natural gas generation. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

Vistra's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Vistra's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 28.78%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Utilities sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -8.06%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Vistra's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -11.65%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Vistra's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.53, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

