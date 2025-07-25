Where C3.ai Stands With Analysts

Across the recent three months, 10 analysts have shared their insights on C3.ai AI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 3 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $30.8, along with a high estimate of $50.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. This current average represents a 1.69% decrease from the previous average price target of $31.33.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive C3.ai. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Walravens JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $50.00 $50.00 Curtis Shauger WestPark Capital Announces Buy $40.00 - Radi Sultan UBS Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $27.00 $28.00 Radi Sultan UBS Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $45.00 $56.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $22.00 $20.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $23.00 $27.00 Kingsley Crane Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $28.00 $30.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Underweight $18.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of C3.ai compared to the broader market.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of C3.ai's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering C3.ai: A Closer Look

C3.ai Inc is an enterprise artificial intelligence company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications that enable customers to rapidly develop, deploy, and operate large-scale Enterprise AI applications across any infrastructure. It provides solutions under three divisions namely, The C3 AI Platform, which is an end-to-end application development and runtime environment for designing, developing, and deploying AI applications: C3 AI Applications, which is a portfolio of pre-built, extensible, industry-specific, and application-specific Enterprise AI applications: and C3 Generative AI, which combines the utility of large language models. Geographically the company derives revenue from North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

C3.ai: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: C3.ai displayed positive results in 3M. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 25.56%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: C3.ai's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -73.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -9.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): C3.ai's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

