Demystifying Valley Ntl: Insights From 5 Analyst Reviews

In the latest quarter, 5 analysts provided ratings for Valley Ntl VLY, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Valley Ntl, revealing an average target of $10.6, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $10.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.00, the current average has increased by 6.0%.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Valley Ntl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $11.00 $10.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $10.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $11.00 $10.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $10.00 - David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $10.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Valley Ntl. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Valley Ntl compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Valley Ntl's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Valley Ntl: A Closer Look

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company that offers a full suite of national and regional banking solutions through various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It provides personalized service and customized solutions to assist its customers with their financial service needs. The group also offers niche financial services, including loan and deposit products for homeowners associations, cannabis-related business banking, and venture banking, which offers nationally. It manages its business operations under operating segments consisting of Consumer Banking; Commercial Banking; and Treasury and Corporate Other. The group generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial Banking Segment.

Valley Ntl: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Valley Ntl's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 5.98% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.71%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.39%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Valley Ntl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.16%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Valley Ntl's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.47. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

